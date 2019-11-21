Sandiganbayan denies ex Catanduanes Governor's Motion for Leave to File Demurrer to Evidence

MANILA (Bicol Standard)—The Second Division of the Sandiganbayan has denied the Motion for Leave to File a Demurrer to Evidence filed by former Catanduanes Gov. Leandro B. Verceles, Jr. and several co-accused for “lack of merit.”This is in connection with the charge for violation of Section 3(e) of Republic Act 3019 (Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act).Named co-accused were provincial engineer Rodolfo Maliñana, assistant provincial assessor Abelardo Abundo Jr., engineer Hilda Arcilla, provincial budget officer Ireneo Del Rosario, administrative officer Roger Pitajen, provincial agriculturist Herbert Evangelista Sr., and provincial treasurer Julietta Tasarra.“The Court finds no merit in the grounds raised by accused-movants. The testimonial and documentary evidence presented by the prosecution, unless successfully rebutted by the accused, appear to be prima facie sufficient to support a finding of guilt beyond reasonable doubt,” the Resolution reads.The complaint stemmed from the allegedly irregular purchase of Macro Micro Liquid Fertilizer on December 20, 2005.There was no competitive public bidding conducted, which was in violation of the provisions of R.A. 9184 or the Government Procurement Reform Act.