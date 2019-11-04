Ex Naga City People's Council head dares investors: File complaint against me

Samar





Meantime, he revealed that his lending company collected between 50 to 70 million pesos from investors.





He, however, said that the collectibles amount to around P200 million from the different borrowers, who are all teachers.





Samar added that he has reached out to the Civil Service Commission to seek advice on possible administrative complaints against teachers who have failed to make good on their promise that they will pay the amount that they borrowed from him.





He also told the media that most of the teachers borrow an amount ranging from 80,000 to 100,000 pesos.





At press time, he is still detained at Milaor police station.

NAGA CITY--"I challenge those who claim I have defrauded them to file a complaint against me."This is the statement of Ramiro "Ram" Samar y Imperial, former Naga City People's Council head, in an interview over BBS FM this morning after announcing that he is now preparing to post bail in the 29 counts of violation of Batas Pambansa 22, otherwise known as the Bouncing Check Law.It will be recalled that Samar was arrested last Nov. 1 by the Milaor police after an arrest warrant was issued against him by Judge Josephus Joannes H. Asis of the Metropolitan Trial Court NCR Branch 40, Quezon City.The court recommended bail of various amounts corresponding to the criminal charges filed against him by complainants who are all residents of Novaliches, Quezon City.