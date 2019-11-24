Pili, Daet answer Show Cause order

NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard)—Only the towns of Pili, Camarines Sur and Daet, Camarines Norte in Bicol have sent their explanation letters as of press time why they failed to comply with the road-clearing memorandum of the DILG.





The other LGUs which have not sent their explanation as of this writing are Gainza, Camarines Sur; Basud, Camarines Norte; San Vicente, Camarines Norte; Talisay, Camarines Norte; Cawayan, Masbate; Pio V Corpuz, Masbate; San Jacinto, Masbate; and Matnog, Sorsogon.







Meantime, the DILG Central Office will determine whether the explanation letters of the LGUs are acceptable, DILG Bicol Regional Director Anthony Nuyda said.





“If the explanation is found unacceptable, the local chief executive will have to face an administrative complaint,” Nuyda told the media.





Meantime, the DILG continues to monitor the compliance of LGUs to the Presidential directive to rid roads of illegal structures and obstructions.





The agency also conducts dialogues with LGUs and other stakeholders on how the gains can be sustained in the long run.





“As an agency, we are for continuous improvement not only of the performance of our LGUs but of our own organization and systems as well. We are therefore set to make necessary changes to improve the assessment process to strike a balance between the need to clear our roads and providing our LGUs enough time to work on improving their respective jurisdictions given that not all LGUs are similarly situated,” DILG Sec. Eduardo Año said in a news release yesterday.





“In the same light, we strongly encourage LGUs to maintain the gains that they have made in clearing public roads. Let us continue to be committed to giving all roads back to our people as directed by the President,” Año added.