Did you know? November is National Rice Awareness Month by virtue of Proclamation No. 524 signed on Jan. 5, 2004, by then President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.The proclamation also tasked the Department of Agriculture as the lead agency for the month-long observance.The celebration coincided with the anniversary of the Philippine Rice Research Institute created under Executive Order No. 1061 dated Nov. 5, 1985.This year's theme, “Quality Rice, Quality Life,” forms part of the Department of Agriculture’s awareness campaign to encourage farmers to produce quality rice for consumers, contribute in achieving rice security, promote the values of responsible rice consumption, and to inspire public influencers in advocating this cause.With NRAM 2019 encouraging consumers to not waste rice, producers are also challenged to use efficient farming technologies and to become agri-entrepreneurs.There will be various activities lined-up across the country including Agri-Trivia shows for elementary and junior high school students; feeding programs; press conferences on the Suggested Retail Price for rice, and radio guesting, among others.Meanwhile, as part of the celebrations, the Philippine Ambassador to Italy Domingo P. Nolasco hosted a dinner for the Ambassadors, the Charge d’Affaires, a.i., and the Deputy Chiefs of Mission of the member states of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) Asia Pacific group in Rome recently. The guests were treated to traditional Filipino fare, highlighting the rich culinary arts of the country.Ambassador Nolasco is the current Dean of the UN ESCAP Asia Pacific grouping in Rome. The hosting of the luncheons or dinner rotates among the ESCAP Ambassadors. Specifically, the observance also aims to strengthen the bond between rice farmers and the consumers towards quality life.Accordingly, DA encourages farmers to produce quality rice and instill the values of responsible rice consumption among consumers, thus contribute in achieving rice sufficiency in the country. (PIA NCR)