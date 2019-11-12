NLRC satellite offices to rise in Daet and Masbate City

LEGAZPI CITY--Daet, Camarines Norte and Masbate City will soon have National Labor Relations Commission (NLRC) satellite offices in the commission's effort to promote access to and provide better services to its clients.This was confirmed by DOLE Bicol Regional Director Joel M. Gonzales who recently signed a Memorandum of Agreement along with NLRC – RAB V Executive Labor Arbiter Atty. Jose C. Del Valle, Jr. and witnessed by Atty. Joan Noya-Nidua, DOLE Bicol Med-Arbiter.Under the agreement, the NLRC – RAB V shall receive through electronic email complaints from the satellite offices and issue summons accordingly. The summons shall state the date of mandatory conciliation and mediation conferences which shall be scheduled on three (3) consecutive Thursdays, the first setting at least fifteen (15) days after the date of mailing of the summons.On the other hand, DOLE Bicol shall issue referral for compulsory arbitration in the event parties fail to reach a settlement during the Single Entry Approach (SEnA) proceedings.Also, the latter shall act as complaint officer authorized to administer oaths, receive complaints and transmit duly accomplished compliant form through electronic mail (email) to the NLRC RAB V.