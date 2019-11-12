New Lopez, Quezon bypass road to shorten Bicol-Manila travel time





MANILA--A new 6-kilometer bypass road in Lopez, Quezon is expected to shorten travel time from Manila to Bicol and vice versa.



Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Mark A. Villar formally opened to vehicular traffic on November 8 the P718 million Lopez Bypass Road Project.



“Improving access in major roadways is a key factor in the economic growth of our country. We in the department will continue to put prime importance on these high-impact road projects as they play a crucial role in our holistic development,” Villar said.





The project’s completion will fast-track delivery of government and private-led services, as well as gear improvement on residents’ living standards.



To provide maximum road service, DPWH is currently undertaking construction works on the widening of the present four lanes section of the bypass road to expand up to six lanes in a 2.13 kilometers segment. (DPWH)