New DOLE Bicol Regional Director targets lower underemployment rate



LEGAZPI CITY (Bicol Standard) – The new Regional Director of the Department of Labor and Employment is bent on increasing job opportunities to address the 25.5% underemployment rate in the Bicol Region.



Under his leadership, RD Joel M. Gonzales said he will promote productivity in the workforce, and believes believes in fostering a culture of transparency and open communication among the government workers.



This, he said, will lead to great job satisfaction, reduced stress and mutual respect through the organization, with the outcome of productive work environment and a positive workplace.

“We will strive for continuous implementation of DOLE’s programs and services such as inspection, regularization, facilitation of job placement, employment for displaced workers as well as livelihood, and many more,” RD Gonzales said.



RD Gonzales replaced Atty. Alvin M. Villamor, who retired last September 25 at the age of 65.



Also, Assistant Regional Director Rovelinda dela Rosa was assigned as the Officer-in-Charge, Director of Internal Audit Service in DOLE Central Office in view of the retirement of Director Nenita O. Garcia.



The re-assignments were carried by virtue of the Administrative Order No. 41-B, Series of 2019 issued on October 25, 2019 by Labor Secretary Silvestre H. Bello III.



Gonzales is a resident of Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro. His previous assignments include being OIC RD for regional offices in MIMAROPA in 2018, Eastern Visayas (Region VIII) and Negros Island Region in 2017.



Prior to that, he became Assistant Regional Director in CARAGA (Region XIII) from 2012 to 2013 and Board Secretary VI of the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board in SOCCSKSARGEN (Region XII) from 1993 to 2008.