Nagueño charged with violation of BP22 released on cash bond

NAGA CITY(Bicol Standard)—Ramiro "Ram" Samar y Imperial, who was arrested for violation of Batas Pambansa 22 (Bouncing Check Law) last November 1, has been released today afted he posted cash bonds amounting to P452,000.00 at the sala of Vice Executive Judge Soliman M. Santos, Jr. of the Regional Trial Court here."The Clerk of Court of RTC Naga City is hereby directed to forward the approved cash bond together with their supporting documents to Metropolitan Trial Court, National Capital Region, Branch XL (40), Quezon City, immediately upon receipt of this Order," the Order stated.It will be recalled that Samar, a resident of Naga City, was arrested at Zone 5, San Jose, Milaor, Camarines Sur last Friday by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued by Judge Josephus Joannes H. Asis of the Metropolitan Trial Court NCR Branch 40, Quezon City.