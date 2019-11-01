Milaor police arrest Nagueño for 29 Estafa cases

NAGA CITY(Bicol Standard)—A resident of Mariano Village, Balatas, this city was served a Warrant of Arrest earlier today by the Milaor police for 29 counts of violation of Batas Pambansa 22 (Bouncing Check Law).





The suspect, Ramiro Samar y Imperial, 44 years old, was arrested at Zone 5, San Jose, Milaor, Camarines Sur, by virtue of an arrest warrant issued by Judge Josephus Joannes H. Asis of the Metropolitan Trial Court NCR Branch 40, Quezon City.





The court recommended bail of various amounts corresponding to the criminal charges filed against him.





The complainants are all residents of Novaliches, Quezon City.





Meanwhile, Samar is presently detained at the Milaor detention cell while waiting for the proper disposition of this case.







