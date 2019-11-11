Mayor Legacion speaks up on road closure issue

Closure of road to Ateneo de Naga High School looms Image from Google Maps NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard)—After being deprived for years of the sole and exclusive use and possession of their...

Another Catanduanes teacher murdered Baloloy (Photo courtesy of PNP) VIRAC, Catanduanes (Bicol Standard)—Another public school teacher from the island province of Catandu...

Legacion: Lack of schools in Naga City deprives potential learners Mayor Legacion File photo NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard)—A large number of Nagueños considered as “potential learners” have been depriv...

'We did not fail'--RD Sadsad on The Voice Kids result Collado LEGAZPI CITY--Department of Education Bicol Regional Director Gilbert Sadsad thanked fellow Bicolanos, particularly the teachers...

Bicolana wins Miss Asia Awards crown LEGAZPI CITY--A Bicolana beauty won the Miss Asia Awards beauty competition in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam over the weekend. Kayes...

Gov. Migz, Rachel Peters are getting married Camarines Sur Gov. Migz Villafuerte and Bb. Pilipinas Universe 2017 Rachel Peters are getting married. In an Instagram post today ...

Nagueño charged with violation of BP22 released on cash bond Samar NAGA CITY(Bicol Standard)—Ramiro "Ram" Samar y Imperial, who was arrested for violation of Batas Pambansa 22 (Bouncing ...

Suspect in Virac teacher slay arrested Manuel Jose Omigan y Conde (Photo courtesy of Ramil Soliveres) VIRAC, Catanduanes (Bicol Standard)--The Virac police has arrested t...

TEACHER CORNER | How to become an artist by David A. Caballero, Jr. Master Teacher I Camarines Sur National High School, Naga City Not everybody can become a medical doctor, ...