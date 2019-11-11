Mayor Legacion speaks up on road closure issue
NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard)--Mayor Nelson Legacion has spoken up on the looming closure of Fr. Phelan Road, which is part of the private property of MANDECOR that leads to Ateneo Junior High School, Sports Complex, and several residential subdivisions at Barangay Pacol.
In a statement posted on Facebook this morning, he said: "Hinahagad ko po na kita magin KALMADO sana. Padagos po an satuyang pagmawot na maresolberan an isyu sa paagi nin marhay na orolay."
He continued: "Alagad, kun mangyari man an pagsara, an mga Nagueños lalo na an mga apektado, samong inaasigurar na tulos hahalion niato an mga iraralaag na mga estraktura, huli ta iyan OBSTRUCTION asin kontraryo sa interes kan mga namamanwaan.
He added that with the authority of the City Council, he will also file an appropriate case.
It will be recalled that MANDECOR also released an official statement this morning, saying "Should any entity order the destruction and removal of anything inside a private property, it is an illegal act so that we will not hesitate to file criminal, civil and anti-graft cases against anyone who will hinder Mandecor's exercise of ownership rights."