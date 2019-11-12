LIGAO CITY | Man arrested for violation of firearms, toxic substances law

LIGAO CITY--A 36-year-old resident of Sitio Boga, Barangay Nabonton, this city will face a complaint for violation of Republic Act 6969 or the Toxic Substances and Hazardous and Nuclear Waste Control Act of 1990 and Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.The police said Michael Armenta was served a search warrant at his residence by a composite team, who found a caliber .45 firearm, 14 pieces of ammunition, and two stainless steel magazines.In addition, eight stainless steel drums filled with oil, without the appropriate document from the DENR-Environment Management Bureau were found in his possession.The police are now preparing to file the appropriate charges against the suspect