LGU Gainza gets early flood warning device

GAINZA, Camarines Sur (Bicol Standard)—“We are always ready to help those who are in dire need.”This is the statement of Rotary Club of Naga President Dennis SJ. Caramoan during the Awarding of Community Extension Project, Memorandum of Understanding Signing, and Community Simulation Exercises of the Floor Early Warning Device at Barangay Dahilig, this town.In an interview with the Bicol Standard, Caramoan explained that even if the project is outside of Naga City, the Rotary Club of Naga saw the urgent need of the low-lying community to have a device that will alert them of impending flood.Thus, in collaboration with Mariners Polytechnic Colleges Foundation, Inc.-Canaman, and the University of Nueva Caceres Graduate Studies Program, under the MBA Social Responsibility and Good Government Class, they saw to it that Gainza will be provided with said device.Punong Barangay Arnel M. San Vicente of Barangay Dahilig, for his part, expressed his happiness and gratitude over this development.San Vicente said that because Gainza is the natural drainage area of adjacent towns, it is prone to floods, which sometimes last for several weeks.Meantime, Dr. Wenifredo T. Oñate, Director of Institutional Planning and Development said the device would set off an alarm for the town to prepare for flooding once a certain level of water is reached.The awarding of the Community Extension Project comes a day after the town experienced heavy rains due to Tropical Storm Ramon.Also present during the event were Municipal Mayor Leonardo Angeles Agor; Dr. Ryan Bastareche, Professor at the University of Nueva Caceres Graduate Studies program; Evita Jimenez_Tuazon, Chairperson of the Board of Directors, Tabang Bikol Movement, Inc.; Nonie Enolva of WIMA Bikol Chapter; Dr. Marilissa J. Ampuan, of MPCF CCS; Project Proponent/Inventor 3/M Pablo dela Rosa; and students from the UNC and MPCF.