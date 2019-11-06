Legacion: Lack of schools in Naga City deprives potential learners

Mayor Legacion

NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard)—A large number of Nagueños considered as “potential learners” have been deprived of the opportunity to attend school due to lack of schools adjacent to where they reside.



This was confirmed by Mayor Nelson Legacion in a press conference held at the Metro Naga Chamber of Commerce and Industry Office at JMR Coliseum earlier today.



Legacion admitted he is receiving pressure coming from parents and other education stakeholders to expedite the establishment of new school facilities that would cater to the city’s growing population.





He explained that at least eight schools are in the pipeline, but only around two to three of these can be realized within the next few years.



“There are some stakeholders who are even interested in donating lots and contribute money for the establishment of the new schools,” he revealed.



Legacion added that he is working closely with the Department of Education to review and evaluate the prosed sites for new schools.



Earlier, OIC Schools Division Superintendent Mariano B. De Guzman said that the proposed new schools are San Isidro High School, Calauag High School, Balatas High School, Panicuason High School, Sta. Cruz High School, Villa Grande High School, and Yabo Elementary School.



De Guzman is the Chairman of the Committee for the evaluation and review, while the co-chairman is OIC Assistant Schools Division Supt. Sueño S. Luzada, Jr.