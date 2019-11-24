'Kurab' art exhibit in Naga fires up senses





"Lilith and Morningstar" (Triptych) by Jao DeaunaNAGA CITY (Bicol Standard)—Prepare to immerse yourself in a flaming visual feast with Salingoy Art Group's art exhibit titled "Kurab," which opened this week here.Featuring the works of Brian Oliver Ramos, Jao Deauna, Pipo Ayen, Marcial "Kato" Abay, Jr., Sandra Barcillano Obias, and guest artist Dianne MacGowan, the exhibit fires up the senses with an eclectic mix of art styles, subjects, and themes.From still lifes to landscapes to figurative, conceptual, and abstract art, Kurab has everything for any kind of art enthusiast.All pieces are for sale, and a portion of which will be donated to help in the medical expenses of the father of one of the artists."Kurab" runs until November 30 at the Museo ni Jesse Robredo. Admission is free.