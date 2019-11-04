Hunt on for suspect in Virac teacher's slay



VIRAC, Catanduanes--The local police are now in the process of tracking the possible wheareabouts of the suspect in the slay of Virac DepEd teacher and events host Donn Carlos Bagadiong.



In a statement posted this morning over the Arangkada Virac Facebook Page, Mayor Pusoy Sarmiento confirmed that the police, under the leadership of Chief of Police Billy Timuat, now have a lead on the possible perpetrator.



In the results of their initial investigation, they revealed that the 28-year-old victim suffered multiple hack wounds on different parts of his body.



A blood-stained butcher's knife was also discovered at the scene of the crime.



It will be recalled that Bagadiong was found dead inside his residence at Barangay Valencia, this town, at around 4 p.m Sunday.



His remains are now at Saint Peter's Chapels, San Isidro, this town. (With report from Ramil Soliveres)