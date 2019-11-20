GSIS: Deadline for filing, loan balance settlement is on Dec. 17

The Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) has reminded all concerned members that the deadline for filing and loan balance settlement under the GSIS Program for Restructuring and Repayment of Debts (GSIS-PRRD) is on December 17, 2019.Under the program, GSIS will condone all unpaid penalties on the member’s outstanding balance, with the remaining balance restructured at an interest rate of 10% per annum compounded annually.The service loans covered by the GSIS-PRRD are Salary Loan, Restructured Salary Loan, Enhanced Salary Loan, Emergency Loan Assistance, Summer One-Month Salary Loan, Member’s Cash Advance/eCard Cash Advance/eCard Plus Cash Advance, Conso-Loan, Emergency Loan, Home Emergency Loan Program (HELP); Study Now, Pay Later and Fly PAL, Pay Later loans (did not avail of the condonation program in 2014); Education Assistance Loan (did not avail of EAL II), Stock Purchase Loan (did not avail of the condonation program in 2013); Policy Loan; and the GSIS Financial Assistance Loan (for DepEd Personnel).