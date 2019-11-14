Gov't workers to receive yearend bonus, cash gift starting Nov. 15

Gov. Migz, Rachel Peters are getting married Camarines Sur Gov. Migz Villafuerte and Bb. Pilipinas Universe 2017 Rachel Peters are getting married. In an Instagram post today ...

Closure of road to Ateneo de Naga High School looms Image from Google Maps NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard)—After being deprived for years of the sole and exclusive use and possession of their...

JUST IN | MANDECOR releases statement on Pacol property NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard)--Manubay Agro-Industrial Development Corporation (MANDECOR) has issued its official statement this morning re...

New Lopez, Quezon bypass road to shorten Bicol-Manila travel time MANILA--A new 6-kilometer bypass road in Lopez, Quezon is expected to shorten travel time from Manila to Bicol and vice versa. Departm...

Mayor Legacion speaks up on road closure issue NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard)--Mayor Nelson Legacion has spoken up on the looming closure of Fr. Phelan Road, which is part of the private ...

November is National Rice Awareness Month Did you know? November is National Rice Awareness Month by virtue of Proclamation No. 524 signed on Jan. 5, 2004, by then President Gloria...

Legacion: Lack of schools in Naga City deprives potential learners Mayor Legacion File photo NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard)—A large number of Nagueños considered as “potential learners” have been depriv...

Another Catanduanes teacher murdered Baloloy (Photo courtesy of PNP) VIRAC, Catanduanes (Bicol Standard)—Another public school teacher from the island province of Catandu...

TEACHER CORNER | Inclusive Education by Liyan S. Benamira Tambang Central School Tinambac, Camarines Sur In recent years, the Department of Education (DepEd) has taken ...