Gov't workers to receive yearend bonus, cash gift starting Nov. 15
NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) --The year-end bonus and cash gift for government workers will be released starting tomorrow, November 15, per Budget Circular No. 2016-4 of the Department of Budget and Management.
All qualified government employees will receive their yearend bonus and a P5,000-cash gift.
According to the circular, the following are qualified to receive the bonus and cash gift:
- Those occupying civilian positions, whether regular, contractual, or casual in nature, elective, full-time, or part-time in the executive, legislative, and judicial branches, constitutional commissions and offices, state universities and colleges, and government owned and controlled corporations
- Officials and employees of various local government units
- Military and uniformed personnel under the Department of National Defense, Philippine National Police, Philippine Public Safety College, Bureau of Fire Protection, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, Philippine Coast Guard, and National Mapping and Resource Information Authority