Gov't launches nationwide crackdown vs traffic violators

NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard)—The recent road mishap in San Vicente, Pamplona, Camarines Sur, along with another in Apayao, have prompted transportation and law enforcement agencies to schedule a one-time, big time nationwide crackdown against traffic violators tomorrow, November 22.In a media release today, the Land Transportation Office said President Rodrigo Duterte himself instructed during a Cabinet meeting last Nov. 4 to strictly enforce traffic laws to prevent more road crashes in the future.In particular, operations will be conducted against violators of the laws on overspeeding, tricycles on highways, and overloading, among others.In an interview with the Bicol Standard, LTO Regional Director Noreen San Luis-Lutey confirmed that they have a two-day information drive and road safety campaign in partnership with law enforcers.