Camarines Sur Gov. Migz Villafuerte and Bb. Pilipinas Universe 2017 Rachel Peters are getting married.





In an Instagram post today (Sunday), Peters confirmed the same, showing her photo wearing an engagement ring while hugging Gov. Migz.





The couple celebrated their fifth anniversary last July.





They have yet to announce the date of the wedding.





Peters, who made it to the top 10 of Miss Universe 2017, is from Canaman, Camarines Sur.