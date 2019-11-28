Foodpanda launches delivery service in Bicol





NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard)—foodpanda, the biggest online food ordering and delivery service in the Philippines, has finally landed here.Founded in May 2012 in Berlin, Germany, foodpanda operates in more than 40 countries with 45,000 partners globally.The delivery service is currently active in more than 500 cities, with Naga City, the Queen City of Bicol being the latest addition to the growing list.“We are very happy to add Bicol, especially Naga, to our list of cities for which we provide delivery,” Luis Ferrer, foodpanda’s City Manager for Naga City said.“The team believes the city is an underserved market with lots of potential for food delivery. As always, we intend to bring the best experience in food delivery to consumers. We are excited to see very eager and encouraging feedback from partner restaurant and customers,” he added.With foodpanda, Bicolanos need not memorize delivery numbers for restaurants anymore.Foodpanda has over 100 restaurants in this city to choose from with the app.Using the app is also hassle-free. Just log on to the foodpanda website or download the app, which is available in the App Store and Google Play, select your location, select the order, check out, and wait for the rider to deliver the food.