Expect more power outages amid pole replacement--NGCP





SORSOGON CITY--Power outages will continue to hound the region until next year as the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) pursues its pole replacement program in Bicol.



Nilda Somera, NGCP regional communication and public affairs officer for South Luzon, in an interview on Tuesday said the program aims to improve the resiliency of the grid to ensure reliable service to the public.



“The NGCP is switching from wood pole to steel poles which could withstand typhoons and earthquakes,” he told the Philippine News Agency (PNA).



The program spans from Camarines Norte down to Sorsogon province and covers all the local distribution utilities.



NGCP is only allowed twice per month for power shutdowns, thus it will take at least eight to nine months to complete the work, barring any supervening events, Somera explained.



The NGCP official said they give advance notice to local distribution utilities to be affected by the power outage to allow consumers to plan their schedules especially those businesses that rely on electric power.



Sudden and frequent brownouts which stretch for hours have been plaguing local consumers here whose electric appliances were often busted as a result of the outages. (PNA)

