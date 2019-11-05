DSWD-Bicol sends P12-M relief items to quake-hit areas

LEGAZPI CITY -- The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in Bicol on Sunday shipped several truckloads of relief materials to the earthquake-hit areas in Mindanao.Jesseshan Marbella-Aycocho, DSWD-Bicol spokesperson, in an interview on Monday said the relief augmentation would be turned over to DSWD in Kidapawan City, Cotabato province which is expected to arrive on Tuesday."The total worth of non-food items augmented by DSWD-Bicol for Mindanao is PHP12,087,600," she noted.The relief materials include 20,000 blankets, 20,000 pieces of malong, 300 tents and 200 rolls of laminated sacks good for 2,000 households.DSWD-Bicol Regional Director Arnel Garcia expressed gratitude to other government agencies for extending their support, particularly for the augmentation of additional trucks "in order to ensure timely delivery of essential supplies to our earthquake victims". (by Mar Serrano, PNA)