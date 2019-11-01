DPWH turns over shore protection project to Masbate coastal town

Claveria Shore Protection project in Masbate





CLAVERIA, Masbate -- A shore protection walkway and embankment project that would protect residents in three coastal villages here from storm surges was inaugurated over the weekend.In an interview on Tuesday, Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) district engineer Walter Lubiano said the construction of the PHP95-million Claveria Shore Protection Project was in line with President Rodrigo Duterte’s "Build, Build, Build" program and is expected to boost socio-economic development in this town.The project was a joint initiative of Masbate Rep. Narciso Bravo and Ako Bicol Party-list representatives Zaldy Co and Alfredo Garbin Jr., he added.“It will serve as a walkway going to the soon-to-be business center of the town,” Lubiano said.According to the DPWH official, the project could be used as an integrated transportation terminal, a joggers' lane and fitness area, as well as a recreational park for children.The project was turned over to the local government in a simple ceremony last Sunday. (PNA)