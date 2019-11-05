DepEd Naga evaluates 7 proposed new schools

De Guzman



In Division Memorandum No. 439, Series of 2019, the proposed new schools were identified as San Isidro High School, Calauag High School, Balatas High School, Panicuason High School, Sta. Cruz High School, Villa Grande High School, and Yabo Elementary School.





Designated as Chairman of the Committee is OIC Schools Division Superintendent Mariano B. De Guzman, while the co-chair is OIC Assistant Schools Division Supt. Sueño S. Luzada, Jr.



The composition of the division Review and Evaluation Committee is in compliance with DepEd Order No. 40, S. 2014 and DepEd Order No. 51, S. 2015.

NAGA CITY--The Division of City Schools has constituted a committee to review and evaluate the proposed seven new schools recommended to be opened here.