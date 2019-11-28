Home Camarines Norte Daet News Daet gov't employee arrested for Estafa

Daet gov't employee arrested for Estafa

DAET, CNorte--A 60-year-old government employee of this town was arrested for Estafa at about 10 a.m. at Capitol Compound, Barangay III last November 26.

Evangeline Tuazon y Copon of Happy Homes, the police said, was arrested by virtue of a warrant issued by Judge Ruby Charina Balmes of Municipal Trial Court Branch 2 for Estafa, docketed under Criminal Case No. 19-2085.

The recommended bail was P18,000.00.

Tuazon is now under the custody of the Daet Municipal Police Station.

