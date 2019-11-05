Consume with care, DTI urges public





Alexandro M. Novora, DTI’s trade and industry development specialist for Albay, said consumers have the responsibility to understand the environmental consequences of their consumption, especially in climate change.





“Consumers should always be responsible. We should realize our individual and social responsibilities to know the products that will not harm the environment and the people,” Novora stated.





He added that the use of eco-friendly products will help preserve the environment by significantly reducing the pollution they could produce.







This year’s celebration of Consumer Welfare Month focuses on “green consumerism” that is anchored on the theme, “Sustainable Consumption: Understanding the impact of consumer’s choice in a shared environment”.

DTI encourages the consumers to practice the 3Rs of environmental protection: reduce, reuse and recycle.

Novora reminded the consumers to reduce the source of solid wastes by buying eco-friendly products that could be disposed of properly without harming the environment.

He said they should reuse products and containers as much as possible.

He added that recycled products and recycling per use will prolong the life of the landfills.

Novora reiterated that the public should become “more alert, proactive, responsible and environment-conscious consumers to attain sustainable consumption.”

Consumers have the right to safety by being protected against the marketing of goods or the provision of services that are hazardous to health and life, he added.





LEGAZPI CITY —The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is urging consumers to practice sustainable consumption by utilizing sustainable and eco-friendly products.