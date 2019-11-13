Construction of 4-storey sports complex in Sorsogon now underway

Inspection of Balogo Sports Complex



A total contract cost amounting to P337.8M was released under GAA 2018 for the realization of a track and field with 80 meters x 8 lanes warm-up side track and a stadium measuring an area of 13,881.25 square meters with a seating capacity of 12,000.





The construction activities which started in January 11, 2019 is targeted forcompletion on July 3, 2020 following a 540 calendar-day contract duration. “This is under contract with A.G. Araja Construction and Development Corporation and is being implemented by Sorsogon 1st District Engineering Office,” said DPWH Region 5 Regional Director Virgilio C. Eduarte who was caught for an interview during his on-site visit.



The Construction of the Balogo Sports Complex Phase I forms part of the total 4-phase constructions to complete the largest sports facilities in Sorsogon City. The remaining Phases II and III with the amount of 150 million pesos and 100 million pesos respectively is already on-going this year and an additional amount of 300 million pesos (Phase IV completion) was already requested for inclusion in the proposed 2020 Infrastructure Program. The said project is under contract with CT Leoncio Construction and Trading.





LEGAZPI CITY--The construction of the 4-storey Balogo Sports Complex which is intended to provide an avenue for sports and athletic events in the local, regional and national competitions is now in progress.This monumental infrastructure project came in time for the Province of Sorsogon’s hosting of the Palarong Pambansa in the year 2022 by virtue of the Palarong Pambansa Board Resolution dated June 24, 2019. The Palarong Pambansa is an annual multi-level national scholastic athletic competition conducted by the Department of Education (DepEd), in coordination with the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) and Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), and participated in by the elementary and secondary students from public and private schools.