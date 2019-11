DepEd RD Sadsad to focus on non-readers problem NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard)—A considerable number of students in Bicol cannot read, lack numeracy skills, and have poor comprehension and r...

Save Daet Centro Movement opposes centro expropriation Several establishments at the commercial center of Daet, Camarines Norte have hung up posters expressing their opposition to the expropriat...

Catanduanes teacher found dead inside home VIRAC, Catanduanes--Investigation is currently ongoing after a teacher of Catanduanes National High School (DepEd Divison of Catanduanes) ...

Bicolano hunk is Misters of the World PH MASBATE CITY (Bicol Standard)--A Bicolano from Placer, Masbate has been chosen as the new Misters of World Philippines at Makati City over ...

3 shot dead over land dispute in Naga City Bicol Standard photo by Oscar Esmenda NAGA CITY--A land dispute triggered the shooting incident that took the life of three persons, incl...

Milaor police arrest Nagueño for 29 violations of BP 22 NAGA CITY(Bicol Standard)—A resident of Mariano Village, Balatas, this city was served a Warrant of Arrest earlier today by the Milaor po...

PDEA asset, kinasohan nin robbery extortion Yebra Photo by Bicol Standard NAGA CITY—Pinangaladan na si Agent King Lucero, an hefe kan PDEA sa Camarines Sur na magpa interview sa...

P13.6-M worth of shabu confiscated in Naga City Three of the suspects arrested in last night's buy-bust operations Photo: KMFM NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard)—At least 2 kilos of suspec...

UP Press to release Cordero's first book of fiction The University of the Philippines Press is set to release its new titles this coming November 22, 2019 which will include the first book ...