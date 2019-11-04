Bicolana wins Miss Asia Awards crown





LEGAZPI CITY--A Bicolana beauty won the Miss Asia Awards beauty competition in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam over the weekend.





Kayesha Clauden Chua, who hails from Legazpi City, Albay was awarded a crown, trophy, cash prize, accommodation in South Korea, a diamond pendant, a photoshoot package in a Korean entertainment magazine, and a year's worth of Korean cosmetics.





She is the first Filipina to win said international title.



