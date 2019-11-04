Bicolana wins Miss Asia Awards crown
LEGAZPI CITY--A Bicolana beauty won the Miss Asia Awards beauty competition in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam over the weekend.
Kayesha Clauden Chua, who hails from Legazpi City, Albay was awarded a crown, trophy, cash prize, accommodation in South Korea, a diamond pendant, a photoshoot package in a Korean entertainment magazine, and a year's worth of Korean cosmetics.
She is the first Filipina to win said international title.
It will be recalled that Chua earlier reigned as Miss Bicolandia 2017.
Miss Asia Awards promotes cultural exchange and communication, apart from beauty and grace, according to its official website.