BI hiring 100 new immigration officers

MANILA -- The Bureau of Immigration (BI) announced on Wednesday the hiring of 100 immigration officers to man the international airports and seaports nationwide.Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente shared that the hiring is part of the agency’s drive to strengthen border control and improve its services to the traveling public."We see the lack of manpower as one of the primary impediments in delivering a more efficient government service. Through this hiring, we intend to provide faster and smoother processing in our ports," Morente said.He also disclosed that the BI is continuously hiring to ensure that the upcoming new international airports are fully manned.Morente shared that the incoming officers, once hired, will undergo rigorous training under the agency's Center for Training and Research before deployment."They will be housed at the the Philippine Immigration Academy in Clark, Pampanga where they will undergo a two-month training on immigration laws and procedures. After which, they will be assigned in different BI offices as on-the-job trainees," he shared.Morente added that hired officers must pass examinations before being deployed. "We will only deploy immigration officers who will pass the immigration officers' course. Being an immigration officer is not easy both physically and mentally. That is also why we will only employ the best of the best," he said.It can be recalled that four months ago, the BI deployed 67 newly-hired immigration officers to the country's ports and subports."The 100 items are for Immigration Officer I positions with Salary Grade Level 11. You must be a graduate of a four year course, and have a Career Service Professional Second Level Eligibility from the Civil Service," announced Morente.According to the BI, interested applicants may visit the website careers.immigration.gov.ph to lodge their application.(BI)