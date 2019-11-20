Ayala Foundation distributes flags in Bicol with Maging Magiting Campaign

LEGAZPI CITY - A total of 725 Philippine flags were given to public elementary schools and police precincts around the Bicol region, in two symbolic turnovers done on October 24, 2019.This is in light of the Maging Magiting Campaign, an advocacy program of Ayala Foundation to promote love of country. This is done in partnership with the Department of Education, National Historical Commission of the Philippines, Philippine National Police and private organizations.The first distribution was done at Casiguran Central School, Sorsogon wherein school heads gathered to receive 535 NHCP-accredited Philippine flags for their respective public schools.Sorsogon Schools Division Superintendent Jose Doncillo appreciated the effort of the Maging Magiting Campaign to instill Filipino pride through the flag. "This is a teaching opportunity because to teach love of country, we need to start with the flag."The second distribution was done at the Police Regional Office 5 in Camp Ola, Legaspi City. 160 flags were turned over to PCl Edgar Cacayan and PCl Ronald Cabral, who represented the community precincts and police stations in the whole region.The Bicol region is the eleventh region to be visited by the campaign. It distributed in ten regions earlier in 2019 – NCR, Region III, Region IV-A, Region VI, Region VIII, Region IX, Region X, Region XI, Region XII, and Caraga Region.To date, the Maging Magiting Campaign has distributed more than 7,000 flags to public elementary schools and police precincts and stations. It hopes to continue by distributing to key places of service, honor and justice nationwide by 2019.Maging Magiting Campaign aims to fill the gap through giving 10,000 flags to public elementary schools, police precincts, and military installations. It hopes to kick off a national movement that recognizes the value of the Philippine flag and takes pride in our country’s strengths.The campaign is a response to NHCP’s claim that there is a gap of 100,000 flags across the nation – even though the Republic Act 8491, the Flag and Heraldic Code of the Philippines, prescribes that all “public buildings, official residences, public plazas and institutions of learning” should display the Philippine flag throughout the year.