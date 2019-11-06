Another Catanduanes teacher murdered
Baloloy (Photo courtesy of PNP)
VIRAC, Catanduanes (Bicol Standard)—Another public school teacher from the island province of Catanduanes has been brutally murdered, just two days after one in Virac town was slain.
According to the Catanduanes police, Mel Rose Baloloy y Trilles, 37 years old, public school teacher at Tucao-Maysuram Elementary School, and her thirteen-year-old son were about to have dinner when two armed men forcibly entered their residence at Barangay Toytoy, Caramoran town.
At gun point, the two of them were ordered to kneel while the suspects took her money amounting to P850.00 then ransacked the bedroom.
The police added that the boy was then taken downstairs to the basement and tied, while the mother was brought outside.
The suspects then stabbed the mother to death and immediately fled towards an unknown direction.
After about an hour, the boy was able to free himself, went outside, and asked for help from their neighbors.
Witnesses disclosed that the first suspect was around 5'4 to 5'5 in height, fair-complexioned, with medium built, had his face covered with a blue T-shirt, wearing blue T-shirt, shorts, gloves, Duralite slippers and armed with unknown caliber of short firearm.
The second suspect was also around 5'4 to 5'5 in height, fair-complexioned, with medium built, face covered with T-shirt, wearing red T-shirt, shorts, gloves, and Sandugo slippers, the witnesses revealed.
The Caramoran police are currently conducting follow-up investigation for the possible identification and arrest of the suspects.
In a related development, the Catanduanes 1st Police Mobile Force Company said the two murders are isolated incidents, and that the island is still “generally peaceful.”
They appealed to the public, however, to course any information through the Caramoran Municipal Police Station or the Catanduanes Police Provincial Office.