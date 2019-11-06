'We did not fail'--RD Sadsad on The Voice Kids result Collado LEGAZPI CITY--Department of Education Bicol Regional Director Gilbert Sadsad thanked fellow Bicolanos, particularly the teachers...

DepEd RD Sadsad to focus on non-readers problem NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard)—A considerable number of students in Bicol cannot read, lack numeracy skills, and have poor comprehension and r...

Bicolana wins Miss Asia Awards crown LEGAZPI CITY--A Bicolana beauty won the Miss Asia Awards beauty competition in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam over the weekend. Kayes...

Catanduanes teacher found dead inside home VIRAC, Catanduanes--Investigation is currently ongoing after a teacher of Catanduanes National High School (DepEd Divison of Catanduanes) ...

TEACHER CORNER | How to become an artist by David A. Caballero, Jr. Master Teacher I Camarines Sur National High School, Naga City Not everybody can become a medical doctor, ...

Save Daet Centro Movement opposes centro expropriation Several establishments at the commercial center of Daet, Camarines Norte have hung up posters expressing their opposition to the expropriat...

Ex Naga City People's Council head dares investors: File complaint against me Samar NAGA CITY--"I challenge those who claim I have defrauded them to file a complaint against me." This is the statemen...

Suspect in Virac teacher slay arrested Manuel Jose Omigan y Conde (Photo courtesy of Ramil Soliveres) VIRAC, Catanduanes (Bicol Standard)--The Virac police has arrested t...

Another Catanduanes teacher murdered Baloloy (Photo courtesy of PNP) VIRAC, Catanduanes (Bicol Standard)—Another public school teacher from the island province of Catandu...