Albay to prune 8,000 trees

LEGAZPI CITY -- Some 8,000 trees along national and provincial roads are to be pruned as a disaster preparedness measure in anticipation of stormy weather that could be experienced in the province in the last two months of this year, the head of the Albay Public Safety and Emergency Management Office (APSEMO) said.Cedric Daep, in an interview on Sunday, said Albay Gov. Francis Bichara, who is chairman of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC), has ordered the creation of Task Force (TF) Pruning, a composite team to implement road obstruction clearing to prepare for the typhoon season this November and December.Daep said the measure involves the province-wide trimming of trees along main roads and national highways covering the 15 towns and three cities of the province.The creation of the task force is a preventive public safety approach in disaster operation, a new strategy to be implemented in the country, he said.The operation started on Friday wherein TF Pruning dispatched several teams composed of personnel from the Departments of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Provincial Engineering Office, and the Albay Power Energy Corporation (APEC).The teams started to conduct survey and identify and mark trees to be trimmed in various road networks in the province's three districts.Daep said after the survey is completed, the trimming operation would start and this is expected to be finished by the first week of December.