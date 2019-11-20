40 boxes of counterfeit cigarettes seized in Albay





LIBON, Albay (Bicol Standard)--At least 40 boxes of suspected counterfeit cigarette boxes were seized by the PNP and CIDG at around 5:10 p.m. at Barangay Pantao here.The Libon police reported that suspects Grace Joy Elmido y Almine, Mohammad Nor Pangcoga y Magidala, and Wahid Barodi y Malang were arrested while in the act of selling a box of counterfeit Marlboro cigarette products in consideration of P12,000.00 boodle money.