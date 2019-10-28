Sorsogon-Samar bridge project cancelled





MANILA—The 18.2-kilometer Sorsogon-Samar bridge has been dropped from the list of Build, Build, Build projects, Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia confirmed during the recent AmBisyon Natin 2040 event in Taguig City.







Earlier, the Sorsogon-Samar bridge project was seen to "improve accessibility, enhance productivity, reduce travel time, and support sustainable growth" in the area, according to the project description.





Apart from the Sorsogon-Samar bridge, NEDA also scrapped the 23-kilometer Leyte-Surigao and the 24.5-kilometer Cebu-Bohol bridge projects.



Meantime, smaller projects that will still benefit the regions will be replacing the cancelled big-ticket projects, Pernia revealed.

Pernia said the project was found to be “unfeasible in terms of economic viability and financial [costs.”He further explained: “We are yet to have the technology needed to build in very deep waters and long bridges.”