Pili, Daet, 8 others in Bicol fail in road-clearing





NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard)—Ten local government units in the region are set to receive Show Cause Orders from DILG Secretary Eduardo M. Año for failing to comply with the nationwide road clearing memorandum.

These LGUs are Daet, Basud, San Vicente, and Talisay, in Camarines Norte; Pili and Gainza in Camarines Sur; Cawayan, Pio V Corpuz, and San Jacinto in Masbate; and Matnog in Sorsogon.These non-compliant LGUs are given five days from receipt of the Show Cause Orders for them to explain their non-compliance.Otherwise the DILG will have no recourse but to submit their names to the President and file the necessary complaints with the Office of the Ombudsman.Meantime, only Naga City among the cities in Bicol received a low compliance rating.Legazpi City, Ligao City, Tabaco City, Iriga City, and Masbate City all received high compliance rating while Sorsogon City recorded medium compliance.In a related development, the DILG announced that the national road clearing program is now a continuous program of the government.Starting this December, the Department of the Interior and Local Government will conduct quarterly validation of road clearing efforts of all Local Government Units.DILG Undersecretary and Spokesperson Jonathan Malaya said that the challenge now to Local Government Units is to sustain the gains they achieved all year-round and for those in the medium and low compliance category to improve on their performance.A new Memorandum Circular will be issued by the DILG to all LGUs about the continuation of the program and the quarterly validation.The DILG will also direct its field officers to assess the performance of their respective LGUs and advise them of how they can sustain and improve their performance.Malaya also said that aside from LGUs, they have also been working with other government agencies and private companies in compliance with the President’s directive.