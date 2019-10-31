PHOTOS | Business in full bloom

Bicolano hunk is Misters of the World PH MASBATE CITY (Bicol Standard)--A Bicolano from Placer, Masbate has been chosen as the new Misters of World Philippines at Makati City over ...

Parahabon, dakop kan dating para ikit NAGA CITY—"Dai mo ako pag estoryahan ta bisto taka. Ika na ngonian an bagong pusikit na para ikit digdi sa barangay." Ini ...

P13.6-M worth of shabu confiscated in Naga City Three of the suspects arrested in last night's buy-bust operations Photo: KMFM NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard)—At least 2 kilos of suspec...

Sorsogon-Samar bridge project cancelled MANILA—The 18.2-kilometer Sorsogon-Samar bridge has been dropped from the list of Build, Build, Build projects, Socioeconomic Planning ...

LTO Bicol Chief for Operations suspended Magistrado LEGAZPI CITY (Bicol Standard)—A 90-day preventive suspension has been issued against Chief for Operations Division – Region V Ma...

Albay's Hamster Wheel in the Sky to open soon Photo by Connie Casil LEGAZPI CITY (Bicol Standard)--A new amazing innovation near Cagsawa Ruins in Daraga, Albay has captivated th...

3 shot dead over land dispute in Naga City Bicol Standard photo by Oscar Esmenda NAGA CITY--A land dispute triggered the shooting incident that took the life of three persons, incl...

Bicolanos cautioned against meningococcemia The Department of Health (DOH) regional office here is urging Bicolanos to observe preventive measures against meningococcemia. Dr. Lulu Sa...

Rice farmers to receive cash aid from DA-Bicol NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard)— Regional Executive Director Rodel Tornilla of the Department of Agriculture in Bicol confirmed that the agen...