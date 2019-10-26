PHOTO | Young Bicolano inventor

LTO Bicol Chief for Operations suspended Magistrado LEGAZPI CITY (Bicol Standard)—A 90-day preventive suspension has been issued against Chief for Operations Division – Region V Ma...

Parahabon, dakop kan dating para ikit NAGA CITY—"Dai mo ako pag estoryahan ta bisto taka. Ika na ngonian an bagong pusikit na para ikit digdi sa barangay." Ini ...

JUST IN | Alcañeses is new PNP Bicol Acting Regional Director QUEZON CITY (Bicol Standard)--Police Brigadier General Anthony Sanga Alcañeses has been designated as Acting Regional Director of Police R...

Bicolanos cautioned against meningococcemia The Department of Health (DOH) regional office here is urging Bicolanos to observe preventive measures against meningococcemia. Dr. Lulu Sa...

Cuarta kan brgy, ipinusta sa bulang kan tesorero IRIGA CITY (Bicol Standard)—Nadaog sa bulang an kantidad P269,000.00 na cuarta kan Brgy San Isidro, digdi, na para kuta sa honorarium kan...

Rice farmers to receive cash aid from DA-Bicol NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard)— Regional Executive Director Rodel Tornilla of the Department of Agriculture in Bicol confirmed that the agen...

Naga City records 37 new HIV cases NAGA CITY—Despite the massive campaign and the support the city receives from government agencies and non-government organizations, Naga C...

DA introduces paradigm shifts at Vegetable Congress in Albay LEGAZPI CITY--Saying change must transpire to get Philippine agriculture moving, Secretary William Dar of the Department of Agriculture (D...

Eurotel Naga revamps to boost tourism Bicol region is about to get a boost in tourism, following the grand relaunch of Eurotel Naga as it shapes up to take travel and leisure on...