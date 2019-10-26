PHOTO | Young Bicolano inventor
YOUNG INVENTOR. Mark Daniel M. De La Torre (second from left) of Philippine Science High School – Bicol Region Campus (PSHS-BRC), Goa, Camarines Sur receives an award for Outstanding Student Creative Research (Sibol Award) for High School Students for "PILIstic: Agar-based Biodegradable Plastic Reinforced with Pili (Canarium ovatum) Pomace”in the recent 2019 Bicol Regional Invention Contests and Exhibits of the Department of Science and Technology held in Naga City.