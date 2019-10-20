PHOTO | Salud Bikolnon

NAGA CITY | 3 snatching incidents recorded in 1 day NAGA CITY—Three snatching incidents were recorded on October 13, 2019, in various parts of the city, the Naga City Police Office said this ...

Pili, Daet, 8 others in Bicol fail in road-clearing NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard)—Ten local government units in the region are set to receive Show Cause Orders from DILG Secretary Eduardo M....

NAGA CITY | Cashier hospitalized after falling victim to holdup NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard)--A 37-year-old cashier is undergoing medical treatment after she was repeatedly boxed by a holdupper while she w...

Priest from CSur is new Sorsogon bishop A priest from Lagonoy, Camarines Sur has been appointed by Pope Francis as the new Bishop of Sorsogon. Fr. Jose Alan Dialogo, who was ordai...

10 Bicol LGUs fail to comply with road-clearing memo MANILA—Ten local government units from Region V were non-compliant with the Department of Interior and Local Government's memorandum ...

Albay opens drug rehab, treatment facility LIGAO CITY -- The Albay Provincial Drug Rehabilitation and Treatment Center, which is the first rehabilitation center with complete facilit...

Naga City misses good governance seal anew NAGA CITY(Bicol Standard)— The city that brands itself as the center of good governance has again failed to earn the Seal of Good Gov...

Brighter Bicol economy looms--BSP LEGAZPI CITY— Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas' (BSP) Monetary Board Member Bruce J. Tolentino expressed optimism on the prospect for econ...

PhilHealth CSur holds day of fun, games for Senior Citizens NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard)—Senior citizens in this province were treated to a day of fun and games as PhilHealth Local Health Insurance Off...