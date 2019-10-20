PHOTO | Salud Bikolnon

Sponsor

Polio Advocacy Campaign and Reunion of Saved Babies were held as the two events for the 2nd day of Salud Bikolnon Fair Kids Plus at 2nd Floor Atrium, SM City Naga on October 4, 2019.
Philhealth

