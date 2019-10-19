PHLPost launches stamps to mark 125 years of Sorsogon province



Featured on the 125th Founding Anniversary stamp are the most famous facets of Sorsogon- the Provincial Capitol Building, the Donsol butanding or whale shark, the scenic mountainscapes of the province, and the Cross marking the site of the first Holy Mass held in Gibalon, Magallanes in 1569.

This event is celebrated every October 22 and coincides with the town’s Kasanggayahan (Prosperity) Festival.



It was on October 17, 1894, that Sorsogon was officially separated from the province of Albay.

Sorsogon City is its Capital.



The province of Sorsogon‘s rich culture and heritage are valuable assets to the province, and the people of Sorsogon honoring their roots.



PHLPost has printed 40,000 pieces of the stamps which is being sold at P12 each. Graphic Artist Rodine Teodoro designed the stamps.



Stamps and Official First Day Cover of the commemorative stamps are now available at the Philatelic Counter, Manila Central Post Office, all Mega Manila Post Offices, Postal Area 2, San Fernando La Union, Postal Area 4, San Pablo, Postal Area 5, Mandaue, Postal Area 7, Davao and Postal Area 8, Cagayan De Oro.

The Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) represented by Postmaster General Joel Otarra and Governor Chiz Escudero of the Province of Sorsogon celebrated their 125th founding Anniversary with the launching of the special commemorative stamp last October 17.