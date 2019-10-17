PhilHealth CSur holds day of fun, games for Senior Citizens

NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard)—Senior citizens in this province were treated to a day of fun and games as PhilHealth Local Health Insurance Office (LHIO) led the Elderly Week Celebration at Jollibee Magsaysay here Wednesday.An annual event, the Elderly Week is a way of giving back to the Senior Citizens and making them feel important and loved, according to Annielyn Z. San Pablo, LHIO Chief, in an interview with the Bicol Standard.This year, the celebration focuses on the theme “Bida ang Saya para kay Lolo at Lola: Isang hapon ng palaro at salu-salo.”Some 74 representatives from the various Office of Senior Citizens Affairs and Feberation of Senior Citizens from the local government units of Camarines Sur participated in the one-day event.San Pablo said apart from the fun and games, they also informed the attendees on the sections of the Universal Health Care law that apply to them.They also gave out Member Data Record forms, so that the senior citizens can have themselves registered during the event, the LHIO chief added.She also reminded the public that the following are considered Lifetime Members of PhilHealth: Individuals aged 60 years and above and have paid at least 120 monthly contributions with PhilHealth and the former Medicare Programs of SSS and GSIS; Uniformed personnel aged 56 years and above and have paid at least 120 monthly contributions with PhilHealth and the former Medicare Programs of SSS and GSIS; SSS underground miner-retirees aged 55 years above and have paid at least 120m monthly contributions with PhilHealth and the former Medicare Programs of SSS and GSIS; and SSS and GSIS pensioners prior to March 4, 1995.