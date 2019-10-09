P5-M allocated to improve Legazpi slaughterhouse

ABATTOIR IMPROVEMENT FUND. Dr. Emmanuel Estipona, Legazpi City veterinarian, says Mayor Noel Rosal has allocated a PHP5-million fund to improve the Double AA slaughterhouse, in an interview on Tuesday (Oct. 8, 2019). The abattoir caters to an average of 80-100 animals, mostly pigs, daily. (Photo from Dr. Emmanuel Estipona's Facebook page)







LEGAZPI CITY -- Mayor Noel E. Rosal has appropriated PHP5 million to improve the city’s Double AA slaughterhouse, an official said on Tuesday.



In an interview, Dr. Emmanuel Estipona, city veterinarian, said the amount would be used to buy equipment for the slaughter of animals including a de-hearing machine.



He said his office would also buy more scalding bath units to make the slaughter of animals easier and faster.



An average of 80-100 animals, mostly pigs, is slaughtered at the city's abattoir daily.



The mayor also pledged another van to be used in delivering meat to the market, malls and other meat vendors, Estipona said.



He said from January to September this year, the Double AA slaughterhouse has earned PHP10.8 million from slaughtering services.



He noted that his office regularly inspects and monitors all the public markets in this city as well as malls, groceries and other meat shops to make sure all the animal products are safe for public consumption.



Slaughtering of animals in the barangays is prohibited and is only allowed at the Double AA slaughterhouse.



He also said his office continuously monitors all the pigs in the market and in the community to prevent the entry of African swine fever and protect the swine industry in this city.



Estipona said he will lead a "lechon" (roasted pig) festival in November as one way of assuring the people that pork in Legazpi is safe for consumption. (PNA)