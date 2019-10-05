P14-B Cam Sur Tourism Highway gets NEDA nod

MANILA—The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Investment Coordination Committee-Cabinet Committee (ICC) has greenlighted the P14.97-billion Pasacao-Balatan Highway.This is a 40.69-kilometer four-lane road along the west coast of Camarines Sur that will provide access to various tourism sites and directly link the municipalities of Pasacao and Balatan to each other.NEDA added that said project will be funded through a budget allocation of Department of Public Works and Highways as its implementing agency.Meantime, Camarines Sur 2nd District Rep. LRay Villafuerte, who had been lobbying for the construction of the highway, expressed his joy over the development.“We are expecting this project to boost tourism activity and increase overall productivity in the province,” he said in a statement.It will be recalled that the feasibility study for the project was already completed by the Provincial Government of Camarines Sur.The infrastructure project was further propelled with the help of the national government and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).The Pasacao-Balatan Highway is part of the national administration’s projects involving infrastructure as well as social and governance reforms that are a centerpiece of the government’s development efforts.