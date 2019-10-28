P13.6-M worth of shabu confiscated in Naga City

Three of the suspects arrested in last night's buy-bust operations

Photo: KMFM







NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard)—At least 2 kilos of suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride (shabu) with an estimated street value of P13.6-million were confiscated in two separate operations by agents of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Camarines Sur here last night.



The first sting operation occurred at the Central Business District (CBD) II, Brgy. Triangulo at 7:20 p.m.



This resulted to the arrest of Salic Magoraon y Talicop, 22 years old, single, of Sta. Mesa Manila, who yielded 1,000 grams of suspected shabu with estimated street value of P6.8-million.



Meanwhile, the same group conducted another successful drug operation at 11:20 p.m. in the same barangay.



They arrested Paul Malonzo, 39 years old, of Daet, Camarines Norte; Jericho Bolaños, 34 years old, of Legazpi City; and Neihruchiadnizzar Asis, 46 years old, of Daet Camarines Norte.



At least 1,000 grams of shabu, valued at P6.8-million, was also confiscated during the second operation.



IA5 Lucero told the Bicol Standard that the above-named persons have long been in the list of high-value targets since many years back.



All arrested suspects are under the custody of PDEA Camarines Sur, he said.



At press time, PDEA is preparing the formal criminal charges that will be filed against the suspects for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 (Republic Act 9165).

