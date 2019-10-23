Naga City records 37 new HIV cases





NAGA CITY—Despite the massive campaign and the support the city receives from government agencies and non-government organizations, Naga City still recorded no less than 37 cases of HIV from January to October 2019.City Health Officer Dr. Vito Butch Borja earlier said a majority of the cases are from men having sex with men, while others are overseas Filipino workers.He clarified, however, that not all of those who tested positive are from the city. Some are from other provinces who come to Naga City to be taken care of by relatives after being diagnosed with the virus.Borja added that they encourage patients to perform contact tracing to help the government track other possible patients.He added that their office is unrelenting in their HIV awareness campaign, and are open for those who want to undergo medical tests.Meantime, Medical Technologist Grace Guevarra of the City Hygiene Clinic said the number could still increase towards the end of the year.It will be recalled that in the past few years, Naga City consistently had the most number of cases of HIV/AIDS in the Bicol region.