Naga City misses good governance seal anew











This means it was unsuccessful in achieving its goal of meeting the minimum requirement in the governance areas established by the Department of Interior and Local Government: Financial Administration; Disaster Preparedness; Social Protection; Peace and Order; Business Friendliness and Competitiveness; Environmental Protection; and Tourism Culture and the Arts.



The DILG did not specify which among these criterion or criteria said local government unit was unable to meet.



This is not the first time Naga City was not awarded said seal.



It will be recalled that in 2015 and 2016, Naga City also missed getting the coveted SGLG.



In contrast, other Bicol cities except for Sorsogon City and Tabaco City all garnered the SGLG this year. These are Legazpi City, Ligao City, Iriga City, and Masbate City.



In the Provincial Government level, only Camarines Norte got the seal, according to the same list released by the DILG.



The municipal government awardees, meanwhile, are Magarao and Tigaon, Camarines Sur; Polangui, Albay; Paracale, Camarines Norte; Virac, Catanduanes; Bulusan, Irosin, Juban, and Pilar, Sorsogon.



The DILG Regional Office noted that from eight awardees in 2018, there are 14 awardees this year, or an increase of 75%.



SGLG recipients will be conferred with the SGLG marker; eligibility to the Performance Challenge Fund (PCF) to finance their local development initiatives; and an access to other programs and capacity development assistance from DILG.



In a related development, President Rodrigo Duterte earlier this year signed into law an act establishing and institutionalizing the Seal of Good Local Governance for local government units.



Under the law, the Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG), is recognition-based program for all LGUs, and is a continuing commitment for LGUs to improve their performance.



