NAGA CITY | Cashier hospitalized after falling victim to holdup





It will be recalled that a series of robberies have been reported in this city in the past few days.

NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard)--A 37-year-old cashier is undergoing medical treatment after she was repeatedly boxed by a holdupper while she was manning a convenience store at Panganiban Driver here earlier today.In a report by the Naga City Police Office, the victim was identified as Marilou Enriquez y Morante, cashier of Checkout Convenience Store at Barangay Tinago, here.The victim was preparing to close the store at around 5 a.m. when the suspect entered and declared holdup.The suspect, Joe Christian Angeles y Francisco, 29 years old, of Filoville Subdivision, Calauag, this city, allegedly took money amounting to P1,150 from the store's cash drawer.He had a companion who served as lookout and was onboard a motorcycle, the investigation revealed.The suspect was apprehended by the beat patrol with the help of personnel from Police Station 2.However, his companion was able to escape, the police said.The appropriate charge is now being prepared to be filed against the suspects, the police added.