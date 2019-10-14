NAGA CITY | 3 snatching incidents recorded in 1 day

One occurred at 12:45 a.m. at Jacob St., Barangay Penafrancia, when a 13-year-old victim was walking in front of Naga Central School I fell victim to riding-in-tandem suspects who grabbed his cellphone.



Another incident was recorded at 3:20 p.m. at Zone 3, Triangulo, when two suspects snatched the cellphone of a 9-year-old victim who was playing inside their compound and had left the gate unlocked.



The third incident was reported at around 7 p.m. at Plaza Rizal, Barangay Dinaga, when a member of a restaurant staff was walking when he realized that the outer pocket of his backpack was already open, and his cellphone was missing.



The Naga City Police Office surmised that the suspects in said incidents belong to one group.



As of this writing, they are still trying to identify the suspects. As of this writing, they are still trying to identify the suspects.

NAGA CITY—Three snatching incidents were recorded on October 13, 2019, in various parts of the city, the Naga City Police Office said this morning.