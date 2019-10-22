LTO Bicol Chief for Operations suspended

MagistradoLEGAZPI CITY (Bicol Standard)—A 90-day preventive suspension has been issued against Chief for Operations Division – Region V Mar Jose A. Magistrado by the Department of Transportation (DOTr).This was confirmed by Atty. Noreen Lutey, Regional Director of Land Transportation Office (LTO) Bicol in an interview by the Bicol Standard.Lutey said her office served the order against Magistrado last Monday.Magistrado was formally charged for Grave Misconduct, Receiving for personal use of a fee, gift, or any valuable thing in the course of official duties or in connection therewith when such fee, gift, or other valuable thing is given by any person in the hope or expectation of receiving favor or better treatment than that accorded to other persons, or committing acts punishable under the anti-graft laws, and Conduct Prejudicial to the Best Interest of the Service, utmost punishable by dismissal from service.The Order was signed by Atty. Artemio U. Tuazon, OIC Undersecretary for Administration, and was issued on October 9, 2019.Meantime, in the Formal Charge against Magistrado, it was stated that he faces a prima facie case “for orchestrating the solicitations of cash from four bus companies: Philtranco, DLTB, Superlines, and Insarog, amounting to P15,000 each from September 2014 to September 2016 for a total of P1,440,000.00, for directly and indirectly benefiting from using dummies to win in the public bidding/auction of impounded LTO motor vehicles, and from taking advantage of his position to enrich himself.”He is also charged for receiving payola in exchange for protection or non-apprehension of out of line route.Magistrado was required to submit a Verified Answer, including documentary evidence, to the aforementioned charges, not later than three days from receipt of the Formal Charge.Magistrado has not issued a statement regarding the matter as of this writing.