Ilaw Atpb opens biggest store in Bicol; announces up to 50% discount on opening

NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard)--Ilaw Atpb opened its fifth and biggest store in Bicol, after ten years of providing complete electrical and lighting solutions to the region."This is my tribute to my mother who was born and raised in Naga City," owner Edwin Pimentel said during the store opening at Maharlika Highway, Barangay Del Rosario, here."As part of our opening promo, customers may avail of discounts of up to 50% off, from October 7 to October 9," he added.Pimentel explained that aside from being committed to carrying top quality products by LitesPlus, which they manufacture themselves, Ilaw Atbp also customizes products according to the needs of clients in big project markets such as hotels."We offer a diverse lineup of product for lighting, from the most luxurious properties to the simplest homes," he said.Ilaw Atbp, according to Pimentel, is also the exclusive distributor of outdoor lamps from LiOA, a Vietnam-based company, which is one of the two most trusted global brands of outdoor lighting.They also offer imported decorative lights with numerous designs."We invite Bicolanos to visit our newest store and take a look at our products," he concluded.